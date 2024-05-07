U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,046 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after acquiring an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,890,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

