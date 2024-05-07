U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $55,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 68.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 52.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.6 %

BSEP opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.