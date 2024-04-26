Bank of New Hampshire Sells 10,971 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after buying an additional 235,317 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,443,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,141,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,853,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares during the period.

SUSA stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.70. 33,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,851. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $85.04 and a 1-year high of $109.50.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

