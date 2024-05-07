iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after acquiring an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after acquiring an additional 148,842 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,520,000 after purchasing an additional 589,881 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

