Merit Financial Group LLC Takes $630,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 43,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 37,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

