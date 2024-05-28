Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,206.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,682,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,570,489.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,682,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,570,489.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,457,501 shares of company stock valued at $179,148,132 and have sold 229,103 shares valued at $15,940,449.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.47. 658,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,559. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

