Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 500 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,438,000 after buying an additional 243,444 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after buying an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,871,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,603,000 after buying an additional 56,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $168,860,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.17. 293,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,586. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.25%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,300. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

