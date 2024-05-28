Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $11.48 million and approximately $7,837.02 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,728.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.30 or 0.00685524 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00122043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00209091 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.39 or 0.00092124 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 68,079,142 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

