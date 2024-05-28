IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 835.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Eastman Kodak by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 416,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $427.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KODK

Eastman Kodak Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.