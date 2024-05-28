161,000 Shares in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 161,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ring Energy by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. 1,136,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,527. The stock has a market cap of $374.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.