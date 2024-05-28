Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Increased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,762,331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,397,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,420,302,000 after purchasing an additional 145,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,678,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $948,676,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $269.61. 3,814,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,326,074. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $286.38 and a 200 day moving average of $275.48. The stock has a market cap of $260.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.36, for a total value of $4,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,341,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,811,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

