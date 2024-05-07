Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,325,000 after acquiring an additional 84,854 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4,401.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,511,000.

QUS opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.55. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $145.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.84.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

