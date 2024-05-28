United Services Automobile Association Purchases 9,343 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.76. 2,985,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,276,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

