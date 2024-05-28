United Services Automobile Association Has $4.46 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,960 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. 820,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,796. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

