Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,089,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth about $68,746,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 6,637.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,956 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE:SHOP traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.91. 4,661,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,363,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average of $74.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.