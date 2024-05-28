IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ASTS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,744,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,462,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
