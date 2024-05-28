IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NIO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 18.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,273,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,213,215. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.43.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

