Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

PLD opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average is $121.86. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

