M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,602 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE ALB opened at $130.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.