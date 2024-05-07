Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 796,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,074,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $90.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.18.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.