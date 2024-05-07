CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5,210.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,810,000 after acquiring an additional 122,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 882.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.40 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.