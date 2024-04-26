Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25-$10.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.400 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.18.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.77. 494,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.89. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $167.49.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $742,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $742,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,227. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $374,747.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,964 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,584. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

