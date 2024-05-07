DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their neutral rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -145.45%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

