Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000.

Outset Medical stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.26.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

