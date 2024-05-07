Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAV. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 51,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

