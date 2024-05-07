Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Enovis (NYSE:ENOV)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Enovis from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.43.

Get Enovis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enovis

Enovis Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.84. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.04 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Enovis by 144.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovis by 902.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Enovis by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enovis

(Get Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.