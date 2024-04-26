Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 94,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,003,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,865 shares of company stock worth $16,029,280. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.55. 1,935,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,259. The firm has a market cap of $381.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $164.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

