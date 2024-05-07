Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $69.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.77. Approximately 4,379,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,347,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $488.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.