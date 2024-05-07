Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 1.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 7th, 2024

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMTGet Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $69.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.77. Approximately 4,379,830 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,347,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,106,219,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $488.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.