Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $222-224 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.21 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.82 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 313,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $132.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

