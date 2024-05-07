RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $584.5-$587.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.78 million. RingCentral also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.59-$3.67 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,825. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $43.28.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $571.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $68,547.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,984 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $68,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $44,362.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,525.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,608 shares of company stock valued at $800,974. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

