AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.6%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.60. 3,887,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,794,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGNC

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,015,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,355,000 after purchasing an additional 332,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,215,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 16.2% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 6,870,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after acquiring an additional 957,139 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.