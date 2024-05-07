NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.32 and last traded at $94.18. 2,237,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,167,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 26.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 326,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,713,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 206.9% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 5,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 103,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

