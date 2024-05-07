The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $504.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $447.42 and last traded at $446.92. Approximately 476,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,348,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.67.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,119,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

