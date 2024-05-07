The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 0.7% After Analyst Upgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) shares were up 0.7% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $504.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as high as $447.42 and last traded at $446.92. Approximately 476,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,348,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $443.67.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.57.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock worth $11,713,578. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,903,374,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,120,119,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,184,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,597,000 after buying an additional 464,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after buying an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

