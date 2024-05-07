Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,336. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGND. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

