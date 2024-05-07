XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $60.00.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a report on Friday.

XPEL opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. XPEL has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that XPEL will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in XPEL in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

