Critical Contrast: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cocrystal Pharma and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cocrystal Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 521.12%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 517.82%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

6.7% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -59.62% -54.62% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.99% -64.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma N/A N/A -$17.98 million ($1.99) -0.81 Milestone Pharmaceuticals $1.00 million 92.48 -$59.69 million ($1.39) -1.25

Cocrystal Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Pharmaceuticals. Milestone Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cocrystal Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections. The company develops CC-31244, a HCV non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitor that has completed Phase II a clinical trial to treat HCV infection; and CC-42344, a PB2 inhibitor that has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating influenza infection. It is also involved in identifying and developing non-nucleoside polymerase inhibitors for norovirus infections. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. has a license and research collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. to discover and develop proprietary influenza A/B antiviral agents; and a license agreement with Kansas State University Research Foundation to develop antiviral compounds for the treatment of norovirus and coronavirus infections. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals to develop and commercialize etripamil prophylactic and therapeutic uses in humans, as well as with the Montreal Heart Institute, the WCN network, and other research centers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

