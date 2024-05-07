Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 2.1 %

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $230.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average is $173.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $389.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.73%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 19,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 349,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after buying an additional 348,120 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

