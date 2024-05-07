Analysts Set InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target at C$15.05

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on IIP.UN. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.93. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 59.38%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

