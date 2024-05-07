Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

PRME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

PRME stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

