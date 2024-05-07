Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

HGV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Free Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.