Truist Financial Increases Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $319.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $303.00 to $319.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $283.59 on Friday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cummins by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

