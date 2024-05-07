Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valvoline

Valvoline Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $45.37. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $373.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.10 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 92.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 127.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.