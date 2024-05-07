Head to Head Contrast: NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) & Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -153.57% -38.09% -24.82% NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 4 15 7 0 2.12 NeoVolta 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Plug Power and NeoVolta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Plug Power currently has a consensus target price of $6.05, suggesting a potential upside of 123.42%. Given Plug Power’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than NeoVolta.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Plug Power and NeoVolta’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $891.34 million 2.12 -$1.37 billion ($2.29) -1.18 NeoVolta $3.13 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Summary

Plug Power beats NeoVolta on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power



Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About NeoVolta



NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

