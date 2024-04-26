Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Purchases 4,696 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 3.4% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 253,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.27. 1,908,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

