Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1574 per share on Tuesday, May 28th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBLBY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $10.23.

About Groupe Bruxelles Lambert

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial, consumer goods, and business service companies operating in various sectors in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, Canyon, Affidea, Sanoptis, and GBL Capital and Sienna Investment Managers.

