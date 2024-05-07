Paula Green Sells 910 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,803.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Paula Green sold 229 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $7,497.46.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Paula Green sold 200 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $6,704.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Paula Green sold 600 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $22,458.00.

Shares of TWST traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,886. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.34.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 51.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWST. Barclays lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

