Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 54,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 37.2% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.22. 30,108,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,823,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.