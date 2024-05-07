Lincoln National Corp Has $2.88 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.77% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $2,505,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:XDEC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,111 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

