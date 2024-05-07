Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $53.61 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.9% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $53,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $440.32. 30,920,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,561,238. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $321.32 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $413.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

