Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 3,291 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $29,750.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,877,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Price Performance
HGTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,252. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty
Hagerty Company Profile
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.