Insider Selling: Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Sells 3,291 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $29,750.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,415,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,877,711.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hagerty Price Performance

HGTY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,252. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Hagerty by 14.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hagerty by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.